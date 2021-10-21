Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $125.00 to $138.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock. Rapid7 traded as high as $125.72 and last traded at $123.97, with a volume of 250 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $124.19.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.47.

In related news, insider Christina Luconi sold 4,927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $537,043.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,719,421. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 15,887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.12, for a total transaction of $1,797,137.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,883 shares of company stock worth $6,491,888 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in Rapid7 by 100.0% during the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in Rapid7 during the second quarter worth $47,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Rapid7 by 26.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Rapid7 during the second quarter worth $162,000.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.48. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.92 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $126.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.09 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 177.30% and a negative net margin of 25.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

