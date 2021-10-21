RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF) Upgraded at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from €550.00 ($647.06) to €540.00 ($635.29) and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of RTLLF stock opened at $968.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,029.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $933.17. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $722.00 and a 12 month high of $1,155.00.

Rational AG engages in the provision of products and solutions for thermal food preparation for industrial kitchens. It operates through the RATIONAL and FRIMA segments. The RATIONAL segment offers combi-steamer technology, which involves transferring the heat during cooking via steam, hot air or a combination of the two.

