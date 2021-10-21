RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF) Upgraded at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from €550.00 ($647.06) to €540.00 ($635.29) and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of RTLLF stock opened at $968.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,029.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $933.17. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $722.00 and a 12 month high of $1,155.00.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Rational AG engages in the provision of products and solutions for thermal food preparation for industrial kitchens. It operates through the RATIONAL and FRIMA segments. The RATIONAL segment offers combi-steamer technology, which involves transferring the heat during cooking via steam, hot air or a combination of the two.

