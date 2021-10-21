Raymond James Analysts Give CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) a C$3.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$3.00 target price on CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ATB Capital reiterated an outperform rating on shares of CES Energy Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.70 to C$2.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.70 to C$2.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.25 to C$2.57 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CES Energy Solutions has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$3.04.

Shares of CEU stock opened at C$2.12 on Monday. CES Energy Solutions has a 12 month low of C$0.64 and a 12 month high of C$2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.70. The company has a market cap of C$541.95 million and a PE ratio of 15.14.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$253.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$239.23 million.

In other CES Energy Solutions news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger purchased 32,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.54 per share, with a total value of C$49,896.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,009,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,094,494.48. Also, Director Thomas James Simons sold 1,000,000 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.76, for a total value of C$1,755,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,069,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,631,408.96. Insiders sold 1,017,276 shares of company stock valued at $1,784,784 over the last ninety days.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

