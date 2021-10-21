Raymond James Increases Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) Price Target to C$8.50

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Raymond James from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

MMX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC upped their price target on Maverix Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Maverix Metals from C$8.50 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.05.

Shares of MMX stock opened at $4.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $716.10 million, a PE ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.19. Maverix Metals has a 52-week low of $4.21 and a 52-week high of $6.40.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.31 million during the quarter. Maverix Metals had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 67.36%. As a group, research analysts expect that Maverix Metals will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Maverix Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Maverix Metals by 29.3% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter. 10.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals, Inc engages in the evaluation and acquisition of mining royalties and precious metals streams. Its assets include La Colorada, San Jose, Mt. Carlton, Vivien, Beta Hunt, Silvertrip, Florida Canyon, Moose River, Shalipayco and Romero. The company was founded by Geoffrey A. Burns and Daniel O’Flaherty on September 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

