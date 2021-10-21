Raymond James Raises MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target to C$16.00

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of MEG Energy to a hold rating and set a C$11.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 15th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of MEG Energy in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of MEG Energy to a buy rating and set a C$13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a C$14.50 target price on shares of MEG Energy in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$11.40.
Shares of TSE MEG opened at C$11.38 on Monday. MEG Energy has a 1 year low of C$2.14 and a 1 year high of C$11.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.74 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.12. The firm has a market cap of C$3.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 59.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.20.
In other MEG Energy news, Director William Robert Klesse purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.56 per share, with a total value of C$75,580.56. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 390,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,947,641.84.
About MEG Energy
MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.
