Raymond James Raises MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target to C$16.00

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of MEG Energy to a hold rating and set a C$11.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 15th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of MEG Energy in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of MEG Energy to a buy rating and set a C$13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a C$14.50 target price on shares of MEG Energy in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$11.40.

Get MEG Energy alerts:

Shares of TSE MEG opened at C$11.38 on Monday. MEG Energy has a 1 year low of C$2.14 and a 1 year high of C$11.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.74 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.12. The firm has a market cap of C$3.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 59.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.20.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$971.65 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that MEG Energy will post 1.7749764 EPS for the current year.

In other MEG Energy news, Director William Robert Klesse purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.56 per share, with a total value of C$75,580.56. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 390,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,947,641.84.

About MEG Energy

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.