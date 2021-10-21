Raymond James Reiterates “C$12.50” Price Target for Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) has been assigned a C$12.50 price objective by analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 93.80% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CTS. Laurentian raised their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$13.25 to C$13.75 in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Cormark cut their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$14.25 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

CVE CTS opened at C$6.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.49. Converge Technology Solutions Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.75 and a twelve month high of C$6.80. The company has a market cap of C$1.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$6.45 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.45.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

