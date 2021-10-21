Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science and engineering. Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in SALT LAKE CITY. “

Several other research firms have also commented on RXRX. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Recursion Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.33.

RXRX opened at $18.45 on Tuesday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $17.14 and a 12-month high of $42.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 21.92 and a current ratio of 21.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.05.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Recursion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $676,017,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $7,797,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,149,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $730,000. Institutional investors own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

