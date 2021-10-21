Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Director Sells $141,047.50 in Stock

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total transaction of $141,047.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

RDFN traded up $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $52.36. 21,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,440,486. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of -209.68 and a beta of 1.84. Redfin Co. has a twelve month low of $37.31 and a twelve month high of $98.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. Redfin had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $471.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.91 million. On average, analysts predict that Redfin Co. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Redfin from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Redfin in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Redfin from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Redfin in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Redfin by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Redfin by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Redfin by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Redfin by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Redfin by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

