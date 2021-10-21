Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 544,800 shares, a decline of 18.1% from the September 15th total of 664,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 988,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, CEO Norman E. Jr. Snyder bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.59 per share, with a total value of $29,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Bello purchased 100,000 shares of Reed’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.56 per share, with a total value of $56,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 301,000 shares of company stock worth $192,300 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REED. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reed’s by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,808,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509,573 shares during the last quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reed’s by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 7,055,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,197,000 after acquiring an additional 377,418 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reed’s by 1,322.3% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 301,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 280,073 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reed’s by 97.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 540,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 267,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Reed’s by 1,696.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 224,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 212,060 shares during the period. 26.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on REED shares. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Reed’s in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Roth Capital started coverage on Reed’s in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.10 price objective for the company.

Shares of REED stock opened at $0.62 on Thursday. Reed’s has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.33 million, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.86.

Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). Reed’s had a negative return on equity of 186.64% and a negative net margin of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $11.27 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Reed’s will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Reed’s

Reed’s, Inc engages in the provision of carbonated and non-carbonated beverages. Its product lines include Reed’s Ginger Brews, Virgil’s Root Beer, and Flying Caldron Butterscotch Beer. The company was founded by Christopher J. Reed in June 1987 and is headquartered in Norwalk, CT.

