Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Acquires 1,423 Shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB) by 14.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in VanEck Green Bond ETF were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GRNB. UBS Group AG raised its stake in VanEck Green Bond ETF by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 97,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 18,609 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in VanEck Green Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $331,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Green Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $837,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in VanEck Green Bond ETF by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its position in VanEck Green Bond ETF by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 365,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,024,000 after buying an additional 119,022 shares during the period.

GRNB stock opened at $26.87 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.34. VanEck Green Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.77 and a fifty-two week high of $28.01.

