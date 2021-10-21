Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Buys 131 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,875 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GD. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in General Dynamics by 12.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,944,531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $367,185,000 after purchasing an additional 211,992 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in General Dynamics by 8,915.9% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,894,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,052 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in General Dynamics by 0.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,420,179 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $267,363,000 after purchasing an additional 9,271 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in General Dynamics by 3.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,298,882 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $244,525,000 after purchasing an additional 39,571 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in General Dynamics by 3.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,262,378 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $237,662,000 after purchasing an additional 39,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on GD. The Goldman Sachs Group raised General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.45.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $208.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $58.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $129.17 and a 12-month high of $209.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $199.47 and its 200 day moving average is $193.07.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 8.52%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.27%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

