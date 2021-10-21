Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Cuts Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lessened its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 45.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 922 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 773 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in DexCom were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in DexCom by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in DexCom by 140.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in DexCom by 155.6% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 69 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in DexCom during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of DexCom from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $515.13.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.22, for a total value of $3,295,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.18, for a total transaction of $487,902.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 49,507 shares of company stock worth $26,075,729 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DXCM opened at $556.54 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $535.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $452.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a current ratio of 5.78. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $305.63 and a 1 year high of $579.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.84 billion, a PE ratio of 106.01, a P/E/G ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.77.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $595.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

Further Reading: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.