Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Decreases Stock Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group reduced its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 8.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in American Tower were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in American Tower by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in American Tower by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp bought a new stake in American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in American Tower by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 212,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,463,000 after purchasing an additional 54,300 shares during the period. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP grew its position in shares of American Tower by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 17,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower stock opened at $276.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $197.50 and a 1-year high of $303.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $283.14 and its 200 day moving average is $269.64.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. Research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th were given a $1.31 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 62.09%.

In other American Tower news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total value of $222,224.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.49, for a total transaction of $28,949.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,835,366.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $261.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Argus upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $270.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.29.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

