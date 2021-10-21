Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $271,000 Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group cut its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ECL shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research started coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.45.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $220.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $63.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.62, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.91. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.25 and a fifty-two week high of $231.25.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

In other news, SVP Scott D. Kirkland sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total transaction of $609,476.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,122 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,575.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 9,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,184,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,001,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 217,496 shares of company stock valued at $48,541,441. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

