Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Makes New $459,000 Investment in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,091 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies in the second quarter valued at $3,531,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies in the second quarter valued at $972,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 14.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 295.1% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 134,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,719,000 after buying an additional 100,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 10.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter.

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.20.

NSTG opened at $45.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 10.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.66 and a beta of 1.70. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.31 and a 52 week high of $86.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.13.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.04). NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.77% and a negative net margin of 74.15%. The business had revenue of $33.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.30 million. NanoString Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Joseph M. Beechem sold 23,114 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $1,413,189.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kirk Malloy sold 1,500 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total value of $83,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,010 shares in the company, valued at $447,118.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,459 shares of company stock worth $2,082,813 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.