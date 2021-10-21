Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Makes New $491,000 Investment in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,917 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the first quarter worth $26,668,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 277.9% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,760,000 after acquiring an additional 16,498 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 15.7% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 292.0% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the second quarter worth $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEAM opened at $409.69 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $377.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $294.18. The company has a market cap of $56.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.32, a P/E/G ratio of 62.83 and a beta of 0.84. Atlassian Co. Plc has a twelve month low of $176.42 and a twelve month high of $420.23.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $559.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.61 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TEAM shares. Truist upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $292.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $290.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.56.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

