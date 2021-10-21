Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Shares Sold by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lessened its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,611 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RS. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 249.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,504,000 after purchasing an additional 162,118 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 717,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,286,000 after purchasing an additional 16,369 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 460.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 9,283 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after acquiring an additional 9,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 17,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $149.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.29. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1-year low of $105.01 and a 1-year high of $181.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.04.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 18.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on RS shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $185.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.78.

In related news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $707,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

