Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) Plans $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th.

Reliant Bancorp has raised its dividend by 42.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Reliant Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 17.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Reliant Bancorp to earn $2.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.2%.

Get Reliant Bancorp alerts:

Reliant Bancorp stock opened at $33.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.80 and its 200-day moving average is $28.92. The company has a market cap of $557.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Reliant Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.03 and a 12 month high of $33.92.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10. Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 28.79%. Research analysts anticipate that Reliant Bancorp will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Reliant Bancorp by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,973 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 17,158 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Reliant Bancorp by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 6,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Reliant Bancorp by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. 37.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Reliant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.80.

Reliant Bancorp Company Profile

Reliant Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Retail Banking, and Residential Mortgage Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment provides deposit and lending services to consumer and business customers within its primary geographic markets.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Reliant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.