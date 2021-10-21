Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Holdings in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 312,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.40% of Sanderson Farms worth $58,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 114.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 7,980.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAFM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Sanderson Farms from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Sanderson Farms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.00.

Sanderson Farms stock opened at $186.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.69. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.22 and a 52-week high of $197.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $191.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.33.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.73 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Analysts predict that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 17.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is -429.27%.

Sanderson Farms Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

