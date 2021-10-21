Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $62.16 Million Stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 388,600 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 27,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.09% of VMware worth $62,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 518.5% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 167 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 346.3% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 183 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 147.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 16.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VMW opened at $163.24 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.79 and a 12 month high of $172.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.76.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. VMware had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VMW. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of VMware in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, October 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.62.

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $54,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Sumit Dhawan sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total transaction of $234,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,682 shares of company stock worth $848,550 over the last 90 days. 27.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

