Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,299,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $70,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXTA. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter worth $30,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the second quarter worth $38,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter worth $45,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 109.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter worth $81,000. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $26,071.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AXTA opened at $31.83 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.74. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 1-year low of $24.38 and a 1-year high of $34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.43.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AXTA shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.27.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

