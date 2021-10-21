Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $54.69 Million in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 714,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,685,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Penn National Gaming as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Penn National Gaming by 6.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,987,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,994,000 after acquiring an additional 128,169 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 179.3% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,404,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,273,000 after buying an additional 901,788 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 1.6% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 884,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,683,000 after buying an additional 13,682 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 1,354.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 782,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,830,000 after acquiring an additional 728,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Penn National Gaming by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 711,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,425,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Penn National Gaming news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 14,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $1,198,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 545,396 shares in the company, valued at $43,882,562.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 148,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total value of $11,459,928.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital started coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock.The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Penn National Gaming from $149.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.56.

Shares of PENN stock opened at $78.19 on Thursday. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.09 and a 12-month high of $142.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 2.55.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.24. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.69) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 406.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

