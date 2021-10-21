Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $57.44 Million in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,982,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,442,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Discovery as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,542,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,140 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 5,904.4% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,581,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,477,000 after purchasing an additional 27,122,001 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,965,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,506,000 after purchasing an additional 996,055 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,365,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,286,000 after purchasing an additional 6,152,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 5,053.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,510,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,649,000 after purchasing an additional 8,345,847 shares in the last quarter. 54.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Discovery alerts:

Discovery stock opened at $24.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.40. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.34 and a 12 month high of $66.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.51.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 12.24%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Discovery from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

See Also: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.