Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Position in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,807,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,789,898 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.33% of Yamana Gold worth $54,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 10.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 156,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 15,395 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 226.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 173,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 120,262 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 26.3% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 28,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 77.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,421,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,986,000 after purchasing an additional 618,269 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 9.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,099,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,769,000 after purchasing an additional 186,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.71% of the company’s stock.

AUY stock opened at $4.32 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.82 and a 52-week high of $6.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.52.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $437.40 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This is a positive change from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

AUY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Yamana Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Yamana Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. National Bank of Canada raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yamana Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.60.

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

