Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,885,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 203,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $52,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IRT. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Independence Realty Trust by 5.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,140,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,022,000 after buying an additional 107,296 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 4.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,966,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,155,000 after purchasing an additional 535,903 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $868,000. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,303,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,636,000. 94.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.69.

Shares of IRT stock opened at $22.02 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.66. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.17 and a 52 week high of $22.04. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 115.89, a P/E/G ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.92.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 2.70%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

