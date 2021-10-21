Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Carter’s, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CRI)

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Carter’s in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 18th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the textile maker will earn $1.72 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.65. B. Riley also issued estimates for Carter’s’ FY2021 earnings at $7.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.64 EPS.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $746.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.84 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 36.47%. Carter’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CRI. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Carter’s in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.00.

Shares of Carter’s stock opened at $99.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.97. Carter’s has a fifty-two week low of $79.15 and a fifty-two week high of $116.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRI. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Carter’s during the second quarter worth $39,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 436.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 408 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Carter’s during the first quarter worth $49,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Carter’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carter’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000.

In other Carter’s news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,800 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total transaction of $288,148.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

About Carter’s

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail; U.S. Wholesale; and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

