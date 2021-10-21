Research Analysts Set Expectations for Minto Apartment’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:MI)

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Minto Apartment in a report released on Tuesday, October 19th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack expects that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter.

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$29.89 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, October 31st will be paid a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th.

