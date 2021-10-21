Reviewing Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) and Suruga Bank (OTCMKTS:SUGBY)

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) and Suruga Bank (OTCMKTS:SUGBY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Swedbank AB (publ) has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Suruga Bank has a beta of -0.05, meaning that its stock price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Swedbank AB (publ) and Suruga Bank’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Swedbank AB (publ) $5.81 billion 4.19 $1.41 billion N/A N/A Suruga Bank $941.33 million 0.78 $201.47 million N/A N/A

Swedbank AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than Suruga Bank.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Swedbank AB (publ) and Suruga Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Swedbank AB (publ) 1 5 5 0 2.36 Suruga Bank 1 0 0 0 1.00

Swedbank AB (publ) presently has a consensus target price of $182.33, suggesting a potential upside of 747.67%. Given Swedbank AB (publ)’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Swedbank AB (publ) is more favorable than Suruga Bank.

Dividends

Swedbank AB (publ) pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Suruga Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.67 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Swedbank AB (publ) shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Swedbank AB (publ) and Suruga Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Swedbank AB (publ) 39.96% 13.32% 0.74% Suruga Bank 21.53% 8.14% 0.62%

Summary

Swedbank AB (publ) beats Suruga Bank on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedbank AB engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Swedish Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, Baltic Banking, and Group Functions and Others. The Swedish Banking segment caters to customers through digital channels and branches, as well as through cooperating savings banks and franchises. The Large Corporates and Institutions segment develops corporate and capital market products for the rest of the bank and the savings banks. The Baltic Banking segment handles customers located in Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania. The Group Functions and Others segment consists of centralized business support units and the product areas group lending and payments, and group savings. The company was founded by Eduard Ludendorff on October 28, 1820 and is headquartered in Sundbyberg, Sweden.

Suruga Bank Company Profile

Suruga Bank Ltd. engages in banking business and provides financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Guarantee, and Others. The Banking segment provides deposits, loans, domestic and foreign exchange transactions, securities and investment trust, and credit card services. The Guarantee segment handles the guarantee business. The Others segment offers loan, leasing, bank agency operations, credit card, and insurance services through its subsidiaries. The company was founded by Kitaro Okano on January 4, 1887 and is headquartered in Numazu, Japan.

