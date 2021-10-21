Reviewing The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) and Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) and Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Risk and Volatility

The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spirent Communications has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares The Liberty SiriusXM Group and Spirent Communications’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Liberty SiriusXM Group $8.04 billion 2.04 -$1.42 billion N/A N/A Spirent Communications $522.40 million 4.56 $84.40 million $0.58 26.88

Spirent Communications has lower revenue, but higher earnings than The Liberty SiriusXM Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and Spirent Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Liberty SiriusXM Group 0 0 3 0 3.00 Spirent Communications 1 3 2 0 2.17

The Liberty SiriusXM Group presently has a consensus target price of $55.67, suggesting a potential upside of 12.96%. Given The Liberty SiriusXM Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe The Liberty SiriusXM Group is more favorable than Spirent Communications.

Profitability

This table compares The Liberty SiriusXM Group and Spirent Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Liberty SiriusXM Group -6.49% 2.18% 0.96% Spirent Communications N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.8% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Spirent Communications shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

The Liberty SiriusXM Group beats Spirent Communications on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. The Sirius M features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services. The Pandora provides music, comedy, and podcast streaming discovery platform. The Formula 1 segment focuses on the global motorsports business that holds exclusive commercial rights with respect to the World Championship, an annual, motor race-based competition. The Corporate and Other segment relates to the Braves Holdings operations. The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Spirent Communications Company Profile

Spirent Communications Plc engages in the development of communication technologies. It operates through the following segments: Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance and Connected Devices. The Networks & Security segment consists of the cloud and IP, application security and positioning lines of business. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment offers solutions that enable the measurement of network performance and customer experience periodically and the rapid diagnosis of detected or reported network performance and customer experience problems. The Connected Devices segment consists of the wireless and service experience lines of business together with communications technologies management. Spirent Communications was founded by Jack Bowthorpe in 1936 and is headquartered in Crawley, the United Kingdom.

