Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Revolution Medicines Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. It is focused on developing targeted therapies to inhibit elusive frontier targets within notorious cancer pathways. Revolution Medicines Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Revolution Medicines from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $55.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $52.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:RVMD opened at $26.93 on Wednesday. Revolution Medicines has a one year low of $21.78 and a one year high of $56.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.01 and a beta of 2.06.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.81 million. Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 355.11% and a negative return on equity of 23.94%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Revolution Medicines will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Revolution Medicines by 1.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in Revolution Medicines by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Revolution Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Revolution Medicines (RVMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.