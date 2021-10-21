Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 26.46%. The business had revenue of $115.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of REXR traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $65.49. 9,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 820,477. Rexford Industrial Realty has a twelve month low of $45.90 and a twelve month high of $63.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.20, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

In other news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 14,000 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total transaction of $869,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 64.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,261 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.75.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

