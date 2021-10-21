RLI (NYSE:RLI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

RLI (NYSE:RLI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $270.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.17 million. RLI had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 24.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS.

Shares of RLI stock opened at $106.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. RLI has a twelve month low of $83.94 and a twelve month high of $117.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.28 and its 200 day moving average is $107.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is 38.61%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RLI stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,834 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.34% of RLI worth $16,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RLI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of RLI from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of RLI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RLI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.60.

About RLI

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

