Roadrunner Transportation Systems (OTCMKTS:RRTS) Shares Up 500%

Shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RRTS) shot up 500% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.50 and last traded at $1.50. 2,702 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 11,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.25 and its 200-day moving average is $4.18.

Roadrunner Transportation Systems Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RRTS)

Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload Logistics, Less-than-Truckload, and Ascent Global Logistics. The Truckload Logistics segment manages pickup and delivery of truckload, intermodal, and ground and air expedited freight.

Read More: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Roadrunner Transportation Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roadrunner Transportation Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.