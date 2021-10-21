Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $9.14 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) – Oppenheimer dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Rockwell Automation in a report released on Monday, October 18th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $9.14 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $9.23. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $286.00 price objective on the stock.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 53.06% and a net margin of 22.82%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. HSBC boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $313.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $289.62.

Shares of ROK opened at $319.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $311.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $289.69. Rockwell Automation has a 52-week low of $230.68 and a 52-week high of $327.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.38.

In related news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.06, for a total value of $205,610.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.28, for a total value of $778,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,496.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,868 shares of company stock worth $2,757,491. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROK. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 139,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,134,000 after buying an additional 21,745 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after buying an additional 4,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. 77.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

