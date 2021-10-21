Rogers (VTX:ROG) Given a CHF 400 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 400 price target on Rogers (VTX:ROG) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ROG has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 425 target price on shares of Rogers in a report on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 415 target price on shares of Rogers in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 360 target price on shares of Rogers in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 340 target price on shares of Rogers in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays set a CHF 395 price target on shares of Rogers in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of CHF 370.92.

Rogers has a fifty-two week low of CHF 214.30 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

