Ronald W. Kisling Sells 5,088 Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.59, for a total value of $226,873.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Fastly stock traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $49.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,136,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,479,575. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.41 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.57. Fastly, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.87 and a 52 week high of $122.75. The company has a quick ratio of 9.78, a current ratio of 9.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $85.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.98 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 16.57% and a negative net margin of 55.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSLY. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 11,349,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044,190 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,219,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,970 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,272,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,644,000 after purchasing an additional 440,740 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Fastly by 3.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,467,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,659,000 after acquiring an additional 396,329 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fastly by 36.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,419,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,619,000 after acquiring an additional 378,925 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FSLY. William Blair cut Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James began coverage on Fastly in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fastly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Fastly from $46.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Fastly from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

