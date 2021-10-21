Rose M. Chernick Sells 400 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Stock

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.56, for a total transaction of $24,624.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $63.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.71. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $53.77 and a 1 year high of $65.33.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEG. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 80,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 85,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,144,000 after buying an additional 16,586 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 117,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,063,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 93,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after buying an additional 13,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PEG. Vertical Research raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.11.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

Featured Story: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.