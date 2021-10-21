Royal Bank of Canada Begins Coverage on Hexcel (NYSE:HXL)

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sector perform” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HXL. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Hexcel from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Hexcel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.33.
NYSE HXL traded down $1.32 on Thursday, reaching $57.24. 431,584 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 703,569. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -228.96 and a beta of 1.52. Hexcel has a 12 month low of $31.32 and a 12 month high of $64.99.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 92.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the second quarter worth $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the second quarter worth $69,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the second quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the second quarter worth $104,000.
About Hexcel
Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.
