Royal Bank of Canada Begins Coverage on Hexcel (NYSE:HXL)

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sector perform” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HXL. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Hexcel from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Hexcel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

Get Hexcel alerts:

NYSE HXL traded down $1.32 on Thursday, reaching $57.24. 431,584 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 703,569. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -228.96 and a beta of 1.52. Hexcel has a 12 month low of $31.32 and a 12 month high of $64.99.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $333.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.48 million. Hexcel had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hexcel will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 92.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the second quarter worth $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the second quarter worth $69,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the second quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the second quarter worth $104,000.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.