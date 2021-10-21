Royal Bank of Canada Increases Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Price Target to $33.00

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.15% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.73.

NYSE ACI opened at $28.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.38. Albertsons Companies has a 12 month low of $13.90 and a 12 month high of $34.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.12.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.19. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 107.72%. The company had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Albertsons Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 24.7% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 195,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after acquiring an additional 38,723 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $303,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Albertsons Companies by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 281,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,543,000 after buying an additional 8,829 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $370,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $424,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

