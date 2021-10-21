Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target to $45.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.79% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $75.00 to $67.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $73.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brinker International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.97.

Shares of NYSE EAT opened at $44.21 on Thursday. Brinker International has a 52-week low of $40.73 and a 52-week high of $78.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.31 and a 200-day moving average of $58.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.80.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.34). Brinker International had a net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 36.28%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brinker International will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 6,250 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total value of $330,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 1,408 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total value of $76,426.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EAT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Brinker International by 2.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 504,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,409,000 after purchasing an additional 10,023 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Brinker International by 22.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,972 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Brinker International in the first quarter worth approximately $2,132,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Brinker International by 9.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 822,056 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,415,000 after buying an additional 71,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Brinker International by 11.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,202 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

