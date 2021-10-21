Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Sets New 12-Month High at $106.64

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $106.64 and last traded at $106.54, with a volume of 7746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.94.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RY. Desjardins lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.31.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.76.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.84. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The company had revenue of $10.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be issued a $0.858 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 25th. This represents a $3.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.68%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 8,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.7% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.5% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 23,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sara Bay Financial raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.1% in the second quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 6,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. 40.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

