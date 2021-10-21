Royal Bank of Canada Raises VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VACNY) Price Target to CHF 440

VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VACNY) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from CHF 400 to CHF 440 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

VACNY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of VAT Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of VAT Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of VAT Group in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of VAT Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of VAT Group in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $440.00.

VACNY stock opened at $44.66 on Monday. VAT Group has a 12 month low of $21.55 and a 12 month high of $48.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.47.

VAT Group AG engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of vacuum valves. It operates through the following segments: Valves, Global Service, and Industry. The Valves segment offers vacuum valves for the semiconductor, displays, photovoltaic and vacuum coating industries, and industrial and research sector.

