RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 22.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,783,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $939,000.

Shares of VGT opened at $426.85 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $416.66 and its 200-day moving average is $397.35. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $294.79 and a 12 month high of $430.28.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

