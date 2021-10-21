RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Takes $38,000 Position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1,004.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 129,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 18.3% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 48,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,517 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $690,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4,638.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 46,983 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA FHLC opened at $65.20 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 1 year low of $50.55 and a 1 year high of $68.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.85.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.