RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Takes Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.3% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 714,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,685,000 after purchasing an additional 9,174 shares in the last quarter. Lcnb Corp increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.2% during the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 41,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,603,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,344,000 after acquiring an additional 11,895 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,894,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,019,463,000 after acquiring an additional 344,959 shares during the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $62.58 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.25 and a 200 day moving average of $58.09. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $36.57 and a 12 month high of $63.00. The firm has a market cap of $92.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.13%.

A number of research firms recently commented on USB. Barclays upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.03.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.