Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 3.57%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share.

Shares of Rush Enterprises stock traded up $4.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.10. 514 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Rush Enterprises has a 1 year low of $35.06 and a 1 year high of $51.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.22.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rush Enterprises stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 882.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94,173 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.19% of Rush Enterprises worth $4,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on RUSHA shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Rush Enterprises from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Rush Enterprises from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options.

