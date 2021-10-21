Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Stock Position Increased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,249,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 108,782 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.76% of Ryder System worth $390,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 132.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,531,000 after buying an additional 34,081 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Ryder System by 14.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,411 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Ryder System by 26.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Ryder System by 4.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 378,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,098,000 after purchasing an additional 16,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Ryder System in the second quarter valued at about $4,292,000. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ryder System alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on R shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ryder System from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.56.

In other news, SVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $162,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE R opened at $87.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.98. Ryder System, Inc. has a one year low of $48.25 and a one year high of $89.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 2.91%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -859.26%.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.