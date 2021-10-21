Sabby Management LLC Has $1.05 Million Position in BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX)

Sabby Management LLC increased its position in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 196,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,851 shares during the quarter. Sabby Management LLC’s holdings in BriaCell Therapeutics were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BCTX. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in BriaCell Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in BriaCell Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $1,710,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in BriaCell Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $2,665,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in BriaCell Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $2,132,000. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BCTX opened at $7.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.36. The company has a market capitalization of $118.39 million, a PE ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 1.18. BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.81 and a 12 month high of $9.50.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that specializes in immunotherapy for advanced breast cancer. It is advancing its targeted immunotherapy program by conducting a Phase I/IIA clinical trial with Bria-IMT in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor and a companion diagnostic test, BriaDx, to identify patients to benefit from Bria-IMT.

