Sabby Management LLC Has $2.09 Million Stake in Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC)

Sabby Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,003,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347,393 shares during the quarter. Mmtec accounts for 0.3% of Sabby Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Sabby Management LLC’s holdings in Mmtec were worth $2,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Mmtec by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 218,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 108,686 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mmtec by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 79,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 40,636 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Mmtec by 208.5% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 64,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 43,391 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mmtec during the 1st quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Mmtec during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Mmtec alerts:

Shares of MTC opened at $1.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.62. Mmtec, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.84 and a 52-week high of $5.94.

MMTec, Inc engages in the provision of internet-based technology services and solutions to the Chinese language speaking hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, and brokerage firms involving in securities market transactions and settlements. Its platforms include ETN Counter Business System, PTN Private Fund Investment Management System, Personal Mobile Transaction Client System, PC Transaction Client System, Individual and Institutional Integrated Account Management System, and Quantitative Investment Transaction Platform.

Read More: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Mmtec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mmtec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.