Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Major Shareholder Buys $999,950.40 in Stock

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 13,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.84 per share, with a total value of $999,950.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Istar Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 18th, Istar Inc. acquired 13,358 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $999,979.88.

On Friday, October 15th, Istar Inc. purchased 13,265 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.38 per share, with a total value of $999,915.70.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Istar Inc. purchased 13,211 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.69 per share, with a total value of $999,940.59.

On Monday, October 11th, Istar Inc. acquired 13,442 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.46 per share, for a total transaction of $974,007.32.

On Friday, October 8th, Istar Inc. acquired 13,853 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.18 per share, for a total transaction of $999,909.54.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Istar Inc. acquired 13,999 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.43 per share, for a total transaction of $999,948.57.

On Monday, October 4th, Istar Inc. acquired 13,848 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.21 per share, for a total transaction of $999,964.08.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Istar Inc. purchased 13,644 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.29 per share, for a total transaction of $999,968.76.

On Monday, September 27th, Istar Inc. purchased 657,894 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999,944.00.

Shares of SAFE opened at $75.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.64 and a beta of -0.47. Safehold Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.25 and a 1-year high of $95.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.06.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $44.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.25 million. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 36.87%. On average, analysts predict that Safehold Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Safehold’s payout ratio is 58.12%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAFE. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Safehold in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Safehold in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Safehold in the first quarter valued at $63,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Safehold by 10.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Safehold in the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SAFE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.07 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Safehold in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.01.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

